Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Up 56.9% in July

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ERLFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

