Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Update

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 185.1% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter worth $2,078,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envirotech Vehicles Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVTV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 5,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,429. Envirotech Vehicles has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

