Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 12th (HON, LIQT, LNG, MAG, MRIN, OCX, OGEN, PAAS, PED, PFG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, August 12th:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

