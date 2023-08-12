Escroco Emerald (ESCE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $530,004.58

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Escroco Emerald has traded 2,628.4% higher against the US dollar. Escroco Emerald has a market cap of $530,004.58 and approximately $0.94 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Escroco Emerald token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Escroco Emerald Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken.

Buying and Selling Escroco Emerald

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00060166 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

