Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,300 shares, an increase of 200.5% from the July 15th total of 161,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 9.5 %
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. 4,569,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -26.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
