Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,300 shares, an increase of 200.5% from the July 15th total of 161,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. 4,569,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -26.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

About Esports Entertainment Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMBL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 989,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

