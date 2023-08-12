Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,412 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.04. 3,757,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.48 and a 200 day moving average of $421.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

