Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVBG. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVBG

Everbridge Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $42.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $22,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $11,476,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $14,314,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.