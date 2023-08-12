Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Trimmed by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,928,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,712. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

