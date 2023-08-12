F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,394.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
F5 Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $157.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,658,000 after buying an additional 94,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,498,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
