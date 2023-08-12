F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,394.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F5 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $157.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F5

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,658,000 after buying an additional 94,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,498,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.