F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 1,000 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,394.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FFIV stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

