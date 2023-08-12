FantasyGold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $277.02 Million (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00006739 BTC on popular exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $277.02 million and $55.12 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 77.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 2.44770206 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $44.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

