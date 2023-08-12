Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Stephen P. Mullery Sells 1,655 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $179.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $97.76 and a 1-year high of $180.02.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $84.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.