Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003253 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.36 million and $68,833.39 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013920 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,445.53 or 1.00027989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,519 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,186.41866397 with 34,837,519.03590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95796866 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $77,725.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.