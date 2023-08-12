Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,430 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $199,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.8 %

Ferguson stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.96. 554,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,575. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average of $144.96.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.