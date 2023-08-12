Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,513 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 200.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Amgen stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,116. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

