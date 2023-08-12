Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $433,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $632,520,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $51.03. 4,816,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,392. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

