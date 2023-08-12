Filecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $57.56 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00014013 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $57.56 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,607,939 coins and its circulating supply is 441,388,572 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

