Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 361,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FINGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on FINGF
Finning International Trading Down 1.3 %
Finning International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
