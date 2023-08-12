First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) & Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Financial Comparison

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First BanCorp. pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 27.51% 21.15% 1.52% Central Pacific Financial 22.26% 14.70% 0.91%

Volatility and Risk

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First BanCorp. and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Central Pacific Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.22%. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.00%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than First BanCorp..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First BanCorp. and Central Pacific Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $918.39 million 2.98 $305.07 million $1.58 9.65 Central Pacific Financial $280.58 million 1.75 $73.93 million $2.48 7.30

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Central Pacific Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets; and purchase of mortgage loans from other local banks and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. Central Pacific Financial Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

