First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the July 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.24. 2,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,543. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
See Also
