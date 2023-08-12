Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortum Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

About Fortum Oyj

FOJCY stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

