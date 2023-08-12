Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $301.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

