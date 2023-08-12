Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,609 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $42.10 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

