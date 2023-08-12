FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Get FOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.