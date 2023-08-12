FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in FTC Solar by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 191.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
