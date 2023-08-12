GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) versus Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) Head-To-Head Review

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) and Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Legend Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners 29.49% 21.63% 7.09% Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GasLog Partners and Legend Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $371.03 million 1.16 $118.99 million $1.77 4.52 Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A

Analyst Ratings

GasLog Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Oil and Gas. Legend Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GasLog Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GasLog Partners and Legend Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Legend Oil and Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Legend Oil and Gas

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

