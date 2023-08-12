Gateway Protocol (GWP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,614.65

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004030 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $32.09 million and approximately $27,614.65 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.96159 USD and is down -13.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $70,285.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

