Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.16

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and traded as low as $17.96. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 21,826 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNGBY. Handelsbanken raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Getinge AB (publ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $682.01 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

