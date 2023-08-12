Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 327.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOSS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

