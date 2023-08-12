Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 97.8% in July

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,504,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Stock Up 8.3 %

GGII traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,294. Green Globe International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.02.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

