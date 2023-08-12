Gresham House (LON:GHE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $832.07

Gresham House Plc (LON:GHE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.07 ($10.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,061.50 ($13.57). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 1,061.50 ($13.57), with a volume of 31,163 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.29) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.
