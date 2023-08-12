Gresham House (LON:GHE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $832.07

Gresham House Plc (LON:GHE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.07 ($10.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,061.50 ($13.57). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 1,061.50 ($13.57), with a volume of 31,163 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.29) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gresham House

Gresham House Stock Performance

About Gresham House

The stock has a market capitalization of £405.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,925.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 838.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 793.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

(Get Free Report)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.