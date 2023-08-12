Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,016 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

