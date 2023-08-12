Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

