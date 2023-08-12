Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,204,600 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 1,818,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.8 days.

Grupo México Stock Down 1.2 %

GMBXF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 1,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC raised Grupo México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

