GS Investments Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

USB opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

