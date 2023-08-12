Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.30 EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.56. 9,935,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,811. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hanesbrands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.