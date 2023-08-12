Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Hang Lung Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNLGY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 39. Hang Lung Group has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

