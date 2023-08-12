HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

MARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 239,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

