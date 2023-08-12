HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anavex Life Sciences

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 201,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 119,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

