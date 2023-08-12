HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 276.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of DPRO opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 3.27.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 534.33% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.
