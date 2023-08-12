HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 276.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Draganfly Price Performance

Shares of DPRO opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 534.33% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

About Draganfly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Draganfly during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

