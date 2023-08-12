Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCVI. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 249.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCVI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,407. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

