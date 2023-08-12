Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

