Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 7% sequentially to $218.6-235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.27 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

