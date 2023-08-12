Hooked Protocol (HOOK) One Day Volume Hits $7.40 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003293 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $48.46 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.97454311 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $8,535,665.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

