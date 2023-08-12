Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.87.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at $169,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The business had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

