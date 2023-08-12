Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.
Crown Castle Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
