IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $112.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

IAC opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.18. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 113,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IAC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,145,000 after buying an additional 1,121,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,036,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,580,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,830,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

