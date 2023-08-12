Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.

INFN has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Get Infinera alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Infinera

Infinera Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinera

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $949.86 million, a P/E ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infinera by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.