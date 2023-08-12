ING Groep NV Purchases 167,034 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

ING Groep NV raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1,965.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,034 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in VMware were worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in VMware by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.47.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

