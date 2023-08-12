ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.37% of Southwest Gas worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,623,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 70,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,341,198.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 70,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,341,198.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 9,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,854,810.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 345,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

